Riley Kidney inks three-year NHL entry-level deal with Canadiens

MONTREAL, QUE.: Riley Kidney has signed an entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens.

In a release from the NHL team, Habs general manager Kent Hughes announced the news May 4 that the team agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract (2022-23 to 2024-25) with the Enfield sniper.

According to the release, the deal will see Kidney earn $750,000 in 2022-23 and $775,000 from 2023 to 2025 at the NHL level, in addition to signing bonus payments of $92,500 each year.

Kidney is set to make $80,000 per season at the AHL level.

With the QMJHL’s Bathurst Titan this season, Kidney, 19, notched 30 goals and 70 assists in 66 games. That was good enough to rank him seventh in Q scoring.

The five-foot-11, 173 lbs center has contributed 171 points (48 goals, 123 assists) in 158 games since 2019 with the Titan. They selected him eleventh overall in the 2019 QMJHL Draft.

Kidney was drafted by the Canadiens in the second round (63rd overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft.