Fall River’s Cowan commits to Williston State College

FALL RIVER: A Fall River baseball player has announced where he will play ball at the college level.

In a post, Shane Cowan, a catcher, has announced he has committed to further his academic and blossoming baseball career at Williston State College. They are part of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). Williston State is located in Williston, ND.

Cowan was the first Nova Scotia player to join the Ontario Blue Jays program, which has since opened the door to other Eastern Canadian players to join the Jays program.

The Fall River product will join a strong Tetons team who currently sits atop the Mon-Dak Conference.

Cowan heads to North Dakota with a chance to jump right in behind the plate for Williston State.

He will become the first Ontario Blue Jays player to attend Williston State College.