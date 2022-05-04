HRM seeking youth-focused service providers

From a release:

HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) is seeking youth-focused partner organizations to deliver programs and services that meet the needs of youth at two Multi-Service Youth Centres: The Den Youth Centre and an upcoming youth centre in Spryfield.

Multi-Service Youth Centres provide a single point-of-entry for youth to access supports and services in the community.

The municipality offers youth-dedicated space and a free drop-in program for youth and partner organizations to help deliver programs and services.

Interested youth-focused service providers are invited to attend an open house during National Youth Week, which runs from May 1 to 7 and celebrates youth’s active participation and contribution to the community.

The open house will take place Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 12 noon to 3 p.m. at The Den Youth Centre (lower level of the Acadia Centre, 636 Sackville Drive, Sackville). There is no registration for this event.

Interested partners who are unable to attend the open house on May 5, are asked to email Becca Bishop, Youth Community Developer, at bishopre@halifax.ca

For more information on services for youth, including a complete National Youth Week program, visit our website.