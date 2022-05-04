Three impaired drivers nabbed in Fall River, Beaver Bank area

FALL RIVER/BEAVER BANK: Three of 19 drivers charged by Halifax District RCMP for the month of March with impaired driving-related offences were in Fall River and Beaver Bank area.

Const. Guillaume Tremblay with Halifax District RCMP said police charged more than 430 motorists with 430 Motor Vehicle Act charges in addition to the impaired driving charges.

For the incidents where motorists were nabbed in Fall River and Beaver Bank, two were charged with impaired driving by alcohol and one for impaired driving by drug.

Two other drivers who had current addresses that indicated they were from the Fall River and Beaver Bank areas were issued driving suspensions in relation to impaired driving.

In total, Const. Tremblay said RCMP charged 16 drivers with Impaired Operation of a Conveyance by Alcohol, two drivers for Refusal of a Demand, and one driver with Impaired by drugs.

Another 31 drivers were issued driving suspensions for Operating a Conveyance While Having Consumed Alcohol.

Besides that, the following summary offences tickets were issued:

108 for speeding

88 for other aggressive driving

67 for distracted driving

27 for unlicensed/suspended or revoked driving

138 for other Motor Vehicle Act offences

If you see dangerous driving, report it to police when it is safe to do so.

It is helpful to include the location of the vehicle, a description of the driver and vehicle (including license plate number, colour, make and model) as well as the vehicle’s direction of travel.