New Glasgow man charged after crash near Shubenacadie

SHUBENACADIE: A 25-year-old man from New Glasgow is facing erratic driving charges after an incident on April 30 in Shubenacadie.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said police with the Enfield detachment received multiple reports of a vehicle on Highway 102 near Shubenacadie exhibiting erratic driving, high speeds, and swerving across lanes of traffic.

“Shortly thereafter, callers reported the vehicle had crashed,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

S/Sgt. Bushell said witnesses advised the vehicle went off the right side of the highway, up an embankment, hit several trees, and rolled back down the embankment several times before coming to rest.

“Despite the vehicle being completely destroyed, the driver remained relatively unharmed,” he said.

The driver, a 25 year old man from New Glasgow, was taken to hospital as a precaution.

For his reckless actions, he was charged with driving without due care and will face the courts at a later date, said S/Sgt. Bushell.