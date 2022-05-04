Tide Fest announces weekend musical entertainment

LANTZ: The weekend entertainment for East Hants Tide Fest’s return after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19 has been announced.

Organizers say the July 15-16 event, which will be held at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz, will have plenty of fun for everyone.

Among that fun is some weekend musical entertainment with a focus on local musicians.

On Friday night July 15, Hundred Proof and Maximum Overdrive will perform on the main stage at the Sportsplex. Tickets are $20 per person at the door.

On Saturday night, East Hants favourite The Lounge Flys, along with Shaydid and The Mellotones will hit the stage and belt out the tunes for those in the crowd. Tickets for this night are $30 per person.

Tide Fest 2022 brings back many of the fan-favourite events of years past, including music; the East Hants Sport Heritage Hall of Fame; youth ball hockey; world-famous washer toss; adult soccer, and more.

For more of the details checkout www.tidefest.ca

