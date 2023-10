FALL RIVER: In the spirit of Halloween, teachers at Georges P. Vanier Junior High got out their carving tools.

As a contest over the past two days, the teachers carved out special designs on pumpkins and had them on display in the school and the modular units at GPV.

The 700-plus students at the school then got to vote on them on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.

The Laker News was invited along to snap some photos of the pumpkins.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Here are a few pics:

(Healey photo)

Connor Bedard carved pumpkin. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)