Third period falter costs Junior Pens in NSJHL loss to Scotians

LANTZ: A three goal third period propelled the Pictou Scotians past the East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Penguins on Friday night.

The Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League game was played Oct. 27 at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex.

East Hants got out to a 2-0 lead, before Pictou rallied to make it 2-2 by the end of the first period. Both teams scored once each in the second to make it 3-3 tie after 40 minutes.

At the Sportsplex, Morgan Lake and Devin Meagher opened the scoring for East Hants.

Meagher scored the team’s third goal, but that was all the offence the Scotians would allow past their goalie as they shut the Pens down the rest of the way and scored three unanswered in the final stanza to pull away and win 6-3.

Lake; Davis Cooper; Issac Lawson; Blake Irvine; and Noah Comeau picked up the helpers on the Pens three goals.

Marcus Pettipas was tagged with the loss surrendering all six goals on 30 shots he faced. East Hants fired 29 shots at the Scotians goalie.

Because of the Cumberland Blues leave of absence, East Hants is not back in action again until Nov. 10 when they host rival Sackville Blazers. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. in Lantz.

