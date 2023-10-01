PHOTOS: HERH, Georges P. Vanier Jr. High recognize Orange Shirt Day

FALL RIVER/MILFORD: Local schools, like those across N.S., recognized and honoured Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day on Sept. 29.

At Georges P. Vanier Junior, in Fall River students and staff wore orange shirts, while there was many pieces of art work done by the students on display for the special day.

Meanwhile at Hants East Rural High in Milford, students went onto the front lawn for learning and to place flags in the front lawn at the school.

The Laker News was able to attend GPV for some photos of their activities, while HERH was nice enough to send along some photos knowing we couldn’t get to both spots.

Here are photos first from HERH and then ones we snapped at GPV in Fall River.

Thanks to both schools for allowing us to pass along these photos of their activities for the day.

For HERH, students and staff came together to honour residential school survivors and to recognize orange shirt day with classroom learning activities and the placing of orange flags on the front lawn.

(HERH photo)

We Are All Treaty People. (HERH photo)

The front lawn at HERH is filled with students and staff learning on Orange Shirt Day. (HERH photo)

(HERH photo)

Students and Staff at HERH with orange shirts on on the front lawn. (HERH photo)

Here are some pics from GPV that we snapped when Pat Healey stopped by the school:

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Some of the students and staff at GPV with Orange Shirts on. (Healey photo)

Artwork on display as you enter GPV. (Healey photo)