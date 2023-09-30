ELMSDALE: The Mill Village man wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant for an incident in Elmsdale has been arrested.

Police said Saturday night that they had arrested Gregory Allen Barr, 38, of Mill Village.

He is charged with Dangerous Operation of a Vehicle; Flight from Police; and Failure to Comply with Conditions (two counts).

Barr is being held in custody, police said.

He will appear in Truro Provincial Court on October 3.

The RCMP would like to thank the public for their shares on social media.

File #: 2023-1422681