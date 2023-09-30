HALIFAX: The Municipality of East Hants and the Town of Stewiacke are among the 19 municipal projects receiving funding to support infrastructure and innovation.

Sixteen projects under the Provincial Capital Assistance Program will receive $703,762, and three projects under the Municipal Innovation Program will receive $450,120.

“This funding will support key projects that make a difference for communities and for residents,” said John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

“Access to safe drinking water, wastewater treatment and addressing flood risk are vital for building strong, vibrant communities and supporting continued economic growth.”

Stewiacke is receiving $85,000 for Phase 5 well water study, while the Municipality of East Hants is getting $10,950 earmarked for a generator for the waste management centre.

Through the Provincial Capital Assistance Program, the Province contributes funds toward priority municipal infrastructure projects. Projects receiving funding in 2023-24 include a well water study, water main replacement and design for sanitary and stormwater separation.

The Municipal Innovation Program provides funding for regional co-operation projects to help the long-term sustainability of local governments.

Municipalities can apply for program funding to support innovative approaches to regional collaboration.



Quotes:

“During the last fiscal year, the Town of Stewiacke realized unprecedented growth. The Provincial Capital Assistance Program funding will provide essential funds to facilitate the water infrastructure upgrade to meet the current demands of our town and anticipated demand in the future.”

– George Lloy, Mayor, Town of Stewiacke

“The towns of Berwick and Mahone Bay, the Riverport Electric Light Commission, as well as the Alternative Resource Energy Authority (AREA) are working together to modernize the operational structure of their three municipal electric utilities (MEUs). The MIP funding will be used to hire a shared utility director, process map each operation, identify operational efficiencies and develop an inter-municipal service agreement.

“The goal is to create an integrated service model that ensures the long-term sustainability and viability of the MEUs while furthering their leadership in aligning with the Province’s decarbonization strategy.

“The funding of this municipal modernization project enables the towns of Berwick and Mahone Bay and the Riverport Electric Light Commission to join other Nova Scotian MEUs as they become the first net-zero carbon communities in Canada.”

– joint statement from Berwick Mayor Don Clark; Mahone Bay Mayor David Devenne; Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher; Jennifer James, Chair of the Riverport Electric Light Commission; and the Alternative Resource Energy Authority

Provincial Capital Assistance Program recipients, 2023-24:

— Village of New Minas – $58,000 for the collection system line replacements pre-design and design project

— Village of Lawrencetown – $5,342 for a 10-year water utility engineering assessment

— Village of Canning – $7,500 for a water rate study

— Town of Westville – $15,500 for the water source assessment project

— Municipality of the District of Chester – $44,323 for a test well-drilling and well-field development study

— Town of Pictou – $51,371 for the East End Water Distribution Improvements project

— Municipality of the County of Colchester – $85,000 water and sewer capacity studies

— Municipality of the County of Annapolis – $14,250 for Granville Ferry water storage – design and $85,000 for Bear River water system project – design

— Town of Lunenburg – $85,000 for Dares Lake spillway repair

— West Hants Regional Municipality – $85,000 for the Windsor master sanitary/stormwater separation infrastructure project – design

— Municipality of the County of Richmond: $30,000 for Arichat/ Evanston water tower backup power and chemical injection upgrades

— Town of Oxford: – $27,526 for Foundry Street water main replacement project – design

–Town of Digby – $14,000 for design of the infrastructure upgrades for Church Street

Municipal Innovation Program recipients for 2023-24:

— Municipality of the District of Clare and Municipality of the District of Shelburne – $195,120 for inter-municipal planning strategy

— Alternative Resource Energy Authority – $249,000 for municipal electric utility modernization (Town of Mahone Bay, Town of Berwick and the Riverport Electric Light Commission)

— Town of Yarmouth, Municipality of the District of Yarmouth, Municipality of the District of Argyle and Acadian Shores Tourism Association – $6,000 for Yarmouth County interactive accessibility map