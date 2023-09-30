COLUMN: MPs News & Views with Darrell Samson

This column is supported by:

THANKSGIVING

Thanksgiving is a time to celebrate the abundance of the fall harvest with family and friends. We come together to give thanks for the many blessings in our lives. Our government continues to work hard to ensure we build an economy that works for everyone.

This holiday is a time for sharing and for giving thanks. Thank you to everyone who donated to a food bank, volunteered at a community kitchen, or contributed to ease the burden of those in need.

I would like to wish everyone the best during Thanksgiving, and a safe and happy Halloween!

CHEEMA AQUATIC CLUB

Matthew Casey from Cheema Aquatic Club will be bringing back gold medal from his trip to the ICF Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe World Championships in Duisburg, Germany!

Congratulations Matthew!

CHEEMA AQUATIC CLUB COMMUNITY FESTIVAL

Thanks to Cheema Aquatic Club for a fantastic event held Sunday September 3rd.

I want to give a special shout-out to Commodore Nadine Antle Lamontagne for her dedication to Cheema’s paddlers and the greater community. Thank you, Nadine, for your work in keeping folks of all ages engaged in sports and physical activity!

The evening boasted a very enthusiastic crowd who welcomed comedian & musician Jimmy Flynn. The crowd was entertained by the main feature Myles Goodwyn and Jimmy Henman, original founders of the rock band April Wine, including John Chiasson and Steve Gaetz. Orchestrated Incident Band, with Cheema’s master’s paddler, Eric Clahane on drums, closed out the evening. Earlier in the day Eric raced down the course to medal and step up on the victory podium a couple of times at the Canadian Master’s Championships.

Go Cheema Go!

25TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE CRASH OF THE SWISSAIR FLIGHT 111

25 years ago, in the month of September, residents of Peggy’s Cove awoke to disaster when Swissair Flight 111 crashed in the ocean with 229 people on board.

In the dark of the night, local responders, the Canadian Armed Forces and international authorities joined in the recovery effort, code-named Operation Persistence. Today, we recognize those who responded to the aftermath of the Swissair Flight 111 tragedy and remember those who lost their lives.

For more information, please visit:

www.veterans.gc.ca/eng/remembrance/wars-and-conflicts/caf-operations/service-in-canada/operation-persistence11 recovery efforts – Veterans Affairs Canada

CANADA SUMMER JOBS

This summer, we were able to help secure over $1.2 million in funding through Canada Summer Jobs to support the creation of 213 summer jobs for youth across Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook.

Congratulations to all funding recipients!

-All the best,

Darrell Samson,

MP for Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook