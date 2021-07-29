PHOTOS: HERH students look dazzling at COVID-19-delayed Prom

OAKFIELD: The sun shone on students from Hants East Rural High on July 28 as they held their COVID-19-delayed Prom.

With restrictions limiting who could attend the prom festivities at the Enfield Lions Den, The Laker News was invited to the pre-prom at Oakfield Park where the graduates and families gathered for keepsake memories and photographs.

We captured some of our own which we show below. All photos are taken by Pat Healey:

Kate McKee.

Many long hours went into organizing the event for the parent volunteers who dedicated their time to making sure their grad had a memory of their graduation year.

Kings-Hants MP Kody Blois spoke to the grads at the Lions Den during their prom.

On Instagram, Blois said he told the graduates to be proud to call East Hants home; find a passion and pursue it; and be good for the public good.