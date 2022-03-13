DARTMOUTH: Looking through their shielded helmets, it was hard to tell it was seniors game night for Kiara Keddy and two of her teammates. All one could see was focus.

At previous senior game nights, the players graduating usually get teary eyed—there was none of that from Keddy; Tilly Couture; and Johanna Turton.

The three of them went about the ceremony of getting presented flowers before game one in their best-of-five Maritime Major Female Hockey League (MMFHL) playoff series with the Cape Breton Lynx like it was no big deal. The game was played at the RBC Centre in Dartmouth.

The Pens Fiona Day sticks with a speeding CB player. (Healey photo)

Once the puck dropped they turned that focus into hard work quickly.

The Pens got out to a quick 2-0 lead after the first period thanks to plays created by Keddy, who was credited with the game’s second goal.

However, she told the coach and ref it wasn’t her goal, so the goal got changed to the rightful scorer, Lauren Smith.

The MMFMHL website still indicates the goal as Keddy’s, while info the Pens put out indicated it was Smith’s goal.

Couture and Brooke Henderson had the other tallies for the Penguins.

Assists were credited to Couture with a pair, while Keddy and Smith had one each.

Kaitlyn Langille, who attends Lockview High, recorded the 27-save shutout.

Fall River’s Fiona Day and Rylee MacKinnon also play with the Pens

Ryle MacKinnon carries the puck behind the Lynx net. (Healey photo)

The Pens celebrate a goal. (Healey photo)

Years ago, Keddy had dreamt of playing with the Pens when they were based out of the East Hants Sportsplex and known as the Pro Cresting Penguins. They were coached by Les Parker of Milford.

Now with the senior game recognition, her hockey playing career has come full circle.

All that’s left is to see where she will lace up her skates next.

Fiona Day tries to swat the puck away from an opponent. (Healey photo)

Fiona Day takes a hit along the boards from a CB player. (Healey photo)