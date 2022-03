The Rangers’ Nolan McLauchlan was solid in goal, turning aside 32 of the 35 pucks he faced in regulation and overtime, and all five shooters in the shootout.

WearWell goalie Briac Cameron stopped 15 of the 18 shots sent his way.

The Rangers host the Pro Life Storm on Sunday at 11 a.m. at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.