PHOTOS: Storm upset Rangers in Major Bantam league play

LANTZ: The Harbour Storm scored five unanswered goals to upset the first-place Major Bantam Rangers on Sunday morning March 13.

The Storm and Rangers entered the final stanza tied at 1-1, before the Rangers scored to take a 2-1 lead. From that point on, the Harbour Storm took over notching five straight goals on Rangers goalie Nate Beaton.

Owen O’Donnell led the Storm with two goals, while four other goal scorers had single tallies for the winners.

Peter MacDonald and Liam Boltz had two assists each for the Storm.

Maddux Marmulak and Ethan Hines, a product of East Hants, scored for the Rangers.

Assists went to Aiden Clowater with a pair of helpers.

Beaton stopped 25 of the 31 shots he faced in the game, while Carter Rudolph turned away 29 of 31 shots.

The Rangers return to action next weekend.