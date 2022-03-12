Power play on fire: man advantage keys Pens Game 1 win

LANTZ: The East Hants Penguins used the power-play to their advantage on March 11 in the series opener with Sackville in Lantz.

East Hants and Sackville, two rivals that always play their best when they face each other, played a close first game in their best-of-seven NSJHL series at the East Hants Sportsplex.

The teams were tied at 0-0 after one and 1-1 after 40 minutes before the Pens scored twice in the final stanza to secure the crucial first victory 3-1.

Evan McHenry was clutch for the Pens scoring once and assisting on the two other goals in the victory. Bruen Fisher and Brody Fraser each had a goal and an assist in the contest.

Fraser’s goal stood as the game winner.

Marshall Plandowski had an assist.

The only even strength goal in the game came off the stick of Noah Healy of the Blazers.

Sackville had 32 penalty minutes—including two late third period misconducts—while East Hants had 16 penalty minutes.

Grant Sanford was solid in the Pens net turning away 25 of the 26 shots he faced for the win.

Sackville goalie Bryson Uberoi was peppered with 40 pucks by East Hants, stopping 37 of those shots.

Game two in the series goes Monday night in Sackville. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at the Sackville Arena. Game three is also in Sackville on March 17 at 7:30 p.m., before Game four is held March 18 back at the Igloo also at 7:30 p.m.