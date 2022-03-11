RCMP warning of employment scam in Lower Sackville area

LOWER SACKVILLE: RCMP are issuing a warning to the public of an employment scam reported to the Halifax District RCMP in Lower Sackville.

In a release, police say on March 7 they received a complaint of an attempted fraud where a man received a cheque in relation to a job offer.

Police learned the man was contacted by fraudsters through a legitimate website where he had posted an employment profile. The fraudsters pretended to be a legitimate company offering him a job with a generous salary.

The man received a cheque for $89,000.00 in the mail and was asked to send some money back.

The fraud was prevented when the man spoke with the company he believed was employing him and realized the cheque was fraudulent.

Employment scams target those looking for jobs and offer what appears to be a perfect opportunity.

Beware of those who ask you to send a cheque, send money back to them or ask you to deposit money into an account.

Scammers can be very persistent and convincing. Being defrauded is never the victim’s fault.

If you have been defrauded, you are not alone. Please report it to your local police.

File #’s: 22-26835