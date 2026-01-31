PHOTOS: Support Special Olympic Athletes in your community

It was hard work decorating the Special Olympics donuts. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: Some Special Olympic Athletes with the Sackville-Bedford Bravehearts took time Saturday to show their creative side.

Owen and Sam Lirette and Quinn Hawley stopped by the Tim Hortons in Fall River to decorate some of the donuts being sold in Support of Special Olympics Nova Scotia.

The three did the decorating after a hearty pancake breakfast at the Waverley Legion put on by the Ladies Auxiliary.

It was hard work for the three as the donuts were being sold as quickly as they finished decorating them.

The donuts in support of Special Olympics are being sold at Tim’s across the country from Friday Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, and all proceeds supports sports programs for athletes with an intellectual disability in communities across Canada.

Here are some photos we snapped:

Quinn Hawley. (Healey photo)

Group photo with Tim’s Fall River owner/manager Brad Smith in front of the display of Special Olympics donuts. (Healey photo)

Sam finishes putting some icing on his donuts he was decorating, while Owen has finished his. (Healey photo)