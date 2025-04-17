PHOTOS/VIDEO: Easter Eggstravaganza in Lantz

LANTZ: It was an egg-citing day at the East Hants Sportsplex Fieldhouse Dome last Saturday.

The McCooeye Group and Sheila Bianchi Mortgage Broker teamed to put on their second annual Easter Eggstravaganza event for the community.

It featured bouncy castles, facepainting, a visit from the Easter Bunny, and more.

Volunteers from the East Hants Soccer club chipped in to help out at the event.

Fore! (Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)

The Laker News stopped by to check it out.

Here’s a video story as shot by Matt Dagley.

The video is sponsored by Don McCooeye Royal LePage Atlantic realtor.

It was fun and games for all. (Dagley Media photo)