PHOTOS/VIDEO: Kings Hants candidates make their pitch

ENFIELD: Four of the five candidates in the running to be MP for Kings Hants answered questions from the community and businesses on April 15.

The East Hants & Districts Chamber of Commerce put on the candidates forum in partnership with The Laker News.

It took place on Monday night at the Enfield Legion. It was open to the public to attend.

The candidates were quizzed on 13 questions. None of the questions were provided to them ahead of time.

Answering questions were Liberal Kody Blois; Green Party’s Karen Beazley; NDP candidate Paul Doerr; and Alex Cargill from the People’s Party of Canada.

Conservative candidate Joel Hirtle declined the invite to attend and participate.

Hirtle’s campaign manager, Steven Ford, sent the following to the Chamber, which was read at the forum, as to why they declined to participate.

“As we currently in the midst of a very active campaign period. Joel’s schedule is focused heavily on meeting with individual voters, communicating our platform, how it pertains to the riding, while also listening to their concerns firsthand.

“With that in mind, we would be pleased to coordinate a visit with your chamber following the conclusion of the election, when he’ll have more opportunity to engage in a meaningful conversations with organizations like yours.”

Here is the full length video of the candidates forum.

Video shot by Matt Dagley

Karen Beazley, Green Party of Canada. (Dagley Media photo)

Liberal Kody Blois (Dagley Media photo).

Moderator Greg Roach. (Dagley Media photo)

Paul Doerr, NDP. (Dagley Media photo)

Tracey Williams, East Hants Chamber Executive Director, speaks as she welcomes all to the candidates forum. (Dagley Media photo)