Remembering April 18-19, 2020: a statement from Premier Houston

HALIFAX: The following is a statement from Premier Tim Houston.

This week marks five years since the events of April 18-19, 2020.

As each day, month and year passes, we continue to reflect and remember those lost, and we continue to support survivors.

These events were deeply felt by all Nova Scotians, but no one can truly understand the depth of the loss for those most impacted.

To the families, survivors and communities – I want you to know that Nova Scotians continue to have you all in our thoughts and close to our hearts.

I continue to be inspired by your courage and your strength. Know that we stand with you today and every day. We remain Nova Scotia Strong.

We will continue to work with municipalities, the federal government and the RCMP to make our communities safer.

We are unwavering in our commitment to make real change.

To all Nova Scotians – I encourage you to observe a moment of silence at noon on April 18 and April 19.

I also ask that you continue to be compassionate and supportive during this difficult time, honouring the privacy of the families and communities impacted and giving them space to grieve, reflect and remember.

Remembering and reflecting on the events of April 2020 may affect Nova Scotians in different ways.

If you are struggling and need support, the provincial mental health crisis line is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-429-8167.

The flags at Province House and all provincial government buildings and institutions will fly at half-mast on these days. I encourage citizens, businesses and community organizations that fly flags to join us.

We will never forget:

Tom Bagley

Kristen Beaton and her unborn child

Greg Blair

Jamie Blair

Joy Bond

Peter Bond

Lillian Campbell

Corrie Ellison

Gina Goulet

Dawn Gulenchyn

Frank Gulenchyn

Alanna Jenkins

Sean McLeod

Lisa McCully

Heather O’Brien

Jolene Oliver

Aaron Tuck

Emily Tuck

Const. Heidi Stevenson

E. Joanne Thomas

John Zahl

Joey Webber