N.S. NDP leader’s statement on fifth anniversary of N.S. mass shooting

HALIFAX: NSNDP Leader Claudia Chender made the following statement:

“As we mark the fifth anniversary of the mass casualty that began in Portapique, we pause to reflect on the 22 lives that were taken, honour their memories, and commit to continued support for all Nova Scotians and the work being done to ensure a future where this never happens again.

We will always remember:

Tom Bagley

Kristen Beaton

Greg Blair

Jamie Blair

Joy Bond

Peter Bond

Lillian Campbell

Corrie Ellison

Gina Goulet

Dawn Gulenchyn

Frank Gulenchyn

Alanna Jenkins

Sean McLeod

Lisa McCully

Heather O’Brien

Jolene Oliver

Aaron Tuck

Emily Tuck

Const. Heidi Stevenson

E. Joanne Thomas

John Zahl

Joey Webber

We also mark the lives that have been tragically lost to violence in the intervening years.

Thanks to the tireless advocacy of communities and organizations, intimate partner violence has been recognized as an epidemic in Nova Scotia, and we’re slowly seeing long-awaited increases in funding to the sector.

Needed work on justice, community safety, and other remaining recommendations from the Mass Casualty Commission is moving forward, but requires continuing support and funding.

We will continue to work to build a safer, stronger province.

“We owe it to the 22 lives taken, to the families left behind, and to every community that continues to live with the impacts of violence.

By remembering, we honour those we lost and ensure their memories shape the future we fight for.”

Anniversaries like this can be a difficult time.

Anyone looking for support or resources can call 211 to reach a community resource navigator. For mental health crisis help, you can call the provincial mental health and addictions crisis line at 1-888-429-8167.”