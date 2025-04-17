Police confirm post of suspicious person trying to lure kids

BEAVER BANK: RCMP have confirmed they are investigating an incident that was posted about on local community pages in the Beaver Bank area.

A screenshot of the incident said that there was a black truck luring kids and it occurred at Beaver Bank Road and Mayflower Avenue.

The post said “my daughters were walking to the mailboxes and an older black truck pulled up and tried to get them to go in the truck.”

The post did give a description.

It continued saying at the bottom that police had received lots of calls recently in the Beaver Bank, Sackville, Fall River areas.

The screenshot of a post from a Beaver Bank area community page warning of the incident. (Submitted photo)

The Laker News inquired with RCMP Halifax Regional detachment to see if the post was valid and if they had heard about it.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay confirmed that police had heard about it.

He said that on April 16 at approximately 4:45 p.m., officers RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Mayflower Ave. and Beaver Bank Rd.

“RCMP officers learned that a black pickup truck stopped and asked youth to approach the vehicle,” he said.

Cpl. Tremblay said the person of interest, who was sitting in the passenger seat at the time, is described as a man as in his 40s with gray hair.

There’s no description for the driver or additional details for the vehicle.

“RCMP officers patrolled the area but the vehicle was not located,” he said.

Cpl. Tremblay said the RCMP encourage the public to report all suspicious activity/people to police.