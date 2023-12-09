FALL RIVER: As the parade entrants in the Fall River Lions Christmas Parade of Lights made their way from Lockview High to Fall River Plaza the festive spirit was in the air.

There was plenty of excited youngsters and adults alike lining the route.

Along the way members of the Lockview High Dragons boys hockey team collected cash donations, while food was collected by Island of Misfits.

Even the Grinch joined in the fun walking by the Topcoat Automotive entry, and the kids along the street must have touched his heart as he was seen (and on video several times) talking and greeting them.

The Grinch showed a bit of the Christmas Spirit giving out a treat to this young kid. (Dagley Media photo)

A total of $443 in cash donations was collected by the hockey team along the parade route.

The parade, organized this year by Elizabeth Booth new on the Lions Christmas Express board, saw a lot of food collected for those less fortunate in our communities.

The food was dropped off to the WJCC where volunteers have sorted it ready for packing day next week.

Check out our video story to see all the holly jolly good fun.

Video sponsored by: Joanne Pullin, eXp Realty. Video edited/shot by: Dagley Media

(Dagley Media photo)

Pat and friends at the ending of the video story. (Dagley Media photo)

WINGS! (Dagley Media photo)

The HRM float. (Dagley Media photo)