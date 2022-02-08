PHOTOS/VIDEOS: WCA installs rink at Village Green; opening TBD

WAVERLEY: It was a beautiful day to get some friends together and get some fresh air.

That’s just what the Waverley Community Association (WCA) did on Feb. 6 as members of the community converged on the Village Green, at the intersection of Hwy 2/Waverley Road and Rocky Lake Drive.

It’s adjacent to the Station 41 Waverley fire hall.

The WCA partnered with their sponsors, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Atlantic, Bomac Signature Homes, and Henderson Electrical Installations, to install the outdoor rink on the Waverley Village Green.

It is part of the HRM Community Rink Pilot Project.

Volunteers with the WCA, including Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon, came out on Sunday morning to help piece together the rink on the surface it will cover.

With warmer temperatures this week, the plan is to hold off on laying the water so it will freeze until colder temperatures return, likely after this coming weekend, if Mother Nature cooperates.

Keep watching the @waverley_ns Facebook page for information on when the rink is opening.

