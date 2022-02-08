Fundy Vets hope to “feed the love” to six local food banks

SHUBENACADIE/MURRAY SIDING: A local veterinarian is looking to exceed the amount it raised last year in its Feed the Love Food Bank fundraiser this time around.

Fundy Vets, located at 21089 Hwy 2 in Shubenacadie and 6 Greenfield Rd. in Murray Siding, is holding the fundraiser to support six Central and Northern N.S. food banks.

Feed the Love food bank fundraiser has six days remaining as of Feb. 8. It is running Feb. 1-Feb. 14.

During this time, Fundy Vets will be collecting monetary donations for food banks across Central and Northern NS.

In a post on their website, it says each and every dollar donated through their collection will be matched by Fundy Vets – doubling each donation up to $10,000.

Online donations of $20 or more are eligible for a tax receipt.

Donations can also be made the following ways:

PHONE: Donations can be made by credit card over the phone. Call the Shubie clinic at 902 758 3180 and our front desk staff will be happy to receive your information.

EMAIL: E-transfer donations can be sent to shubie@fundyvets.com. Please include a memo with "Feed the Love" or "Food Bank Donation".

On its website, Fundy Vets also says anyone with a pet will know how valuable human-animal relationships are. When you’re stressed, what’s better than a kiss from your dog, a nuzzle from your horse, or a purring cat upon your lap? Animals help us through these tough times, and Fundy Vets wants to make sure they’re taken care of too!

“Our supply partners are being asked to contribute physical pet food donations that we can distribute to food banks across our communities. That way those in need don’t have to worry about their animal companions eating well.”

The fundraiser will support the following food banks: Shumilacke Food Bank; Caring & Sharing Angel Tree; Hants North Food Bank; Salvation Army Family Services in Truro; Pictou Food Bank; and Colchester Food Bank in Truro.

For more details, check out: https://www.fundyvets.com/blog/donations