HALIFAX: A new program aimed at improving the mental health of Nova Scotia’s first responders and other public safety personnel launched today, February 8.



PSPNET, a free, confidential program is designed for paramedics, police, firefighters, correctional workers, search and rescue, 911 operators, border services officers and others in the public safety field.

Developed by a team of clinicians and researchers at the University of Regina, the online cognitive behaviour therapy modules address anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress.



“Police, paramedics, sheriffs, correctional officers and many other emergency workers see things every day that can be very traumatic,” said Justice Minister Brad Johns. “We owe it to them to make sure supports are there to help them cope with mental health challenges they face because of the nature of their jobs.”

The two-year pilot program is a partnership between Department of Justice’s Public Safety Division, the Office of Addictions and Mental Health, the Canadian Institute for Public Safety Research and Treatment, and Medavie.The program includes a combination of secure email and phone calls, and runs eight to 16 weeks depending on need of the individual.The program is now available in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Quebec and Saskatchewan.Quotes:“The nature of work done by first responders makes them especially vulnerable to experiencing mental health challenges. It is important that they have access to tailored supports and therapies that help promote positive mental health and address the specific mental health challenges they might face.”– Brian Comer, Minister Responsible for the Office of Addictions and Mental Health

Quick Facts:— $775,000 is being invested in the program by Public Safety Canada, Medavie, through the Medavie Health Foundation, Nova Scotia Office of Addictions and Mental Health and the Department of Justice, Prince Edward Island Department of Justice and Public Safety, and New Brunswick Department of Health— PSPNET is designed to provide free and confidential access for first responders and other public safety personnel who self-report problems with anxiety, depression, or other posttraumatic stress injuries, are 18 years of age or older, are comfortable using and have access to the internet, are willing to provide a local medical contact in case of emergencies and live in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, or Saskatchewan