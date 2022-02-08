From the Firehouse – January 2022

Brought to you by:

LANTZ: Here are the fire calls for January from participating volunteer fire departments in East Hants and Stewiacke.

The departments in Lantz; Enfield; Elmsdale; Mount Uniacke; Stewiacke; Kennetcook; Milford; and Nine Mile River provide us with the basic call numbers for various calls.

Lantz fire responded to 23 calls for the first month of 2022, led by eight medical assists. They were also paged for six mvc’s; three structure fires; two chimney fires; one vehicle fire; one fire alarm; one electrical issue; and one gas condition.

For Enfield Fire, they were toned out for 20 calls last month, led by eight mvc’s. The firefighters also attended to four mutual aid calls; three other calls; two alarm activations; two medical assists; and one structure fire.

Due to weather and road conditions, Milford Fire had a busy month.

Milford was paged out for a total of 17 calls in January and 11 of those were MVC’s. They were requested on nine calls to assist Shubenacadie and Indian Brook Fire Departments.

The department would like to remind motorists to please slow down and drive for the conditions; giving yourself that extra driving time may just help ensure you arrive at your destination.

Nine Mile River fire had seven calls, with six of those being mutual aid requests to neighbouring department. They also had one medical assist.

For Elmsdale Fire, they heard the “sound of their people” 23 times in January. That tally was led by nine mvc’s; eight medical assists; five fires; and one investigation call.

Kennetcook Fire responded to 18 calls in January, led by eight medical assists; four structure fires; two power line fires; one mutual aid request; on mvc; one mutual aid ATV incident; and one lift assist.

For the month of January, Stewiacke Fire had a total of 13 calls, led by six medical assists. They also had two public assists, although the department wishes to advise residents to only call 911 for an emergency.

Firefighters also attended to two mutual aid calls to Indian Brook and one mutual aid call to Brookfield for a structure fire; one mvc; and one residential fire alarm.

Uniacke & District Volunteer fire was terribly busy last month, responding to 30 calls. Medical assist was half the volume with 15 calls. There were also nine mvc’s; two mutual aid calls; two fire alarm activations; one CO Alarm; and one odour/gas leak call.

From the Firehouse is brought to you by: