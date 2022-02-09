Forrest has big weekend for Bears

PROVIDENCE, R.I.: The points keep coming for Megan Forrest of Enfield.

Forrest, in her fifth year with Brown University Bears women’s hockey team, recorded another big weekend on the scoresheet with a goal and two assists, pushing her point streak to seven games.

She has recorded nine of her 13 points during the streak.

Against a tough Union squad Feb. 4, the Bears posted its best offensive output of the season scoring two goals in each period. The six goals are the most in a single game since Oct. 22, 2016, when they fired seven in a shutout win over Sacred Heart.

Forrest helped with the offence scoring once and assisting on another and was plus/minus+2 in the game with one shot on goal.

Brown had 10 different players record points in the win, led by sophomore forward Anna Hurd who posted her second two-goal game of the season.

The win helps Brown (5-17-2, 5-11-1) gain ground on both RPI and Princeton in the ECAC standings.

Brown has 16.5 points, sitting 1.5 points behind ninth place RPI and 6.5 points behind eighth-place Princeton for the final spot in the upcoming ECAC Tournament with five regular season games remaining.

On Sunday Feb. 6, Forrest tallied an assist on the game tying goal as the Bears and Dartmouth skated to a 3-3 tie.

Dartmouth led 3-1 before the Bears scored twice in 49 seconds midway through the period to tie the game.