PHOTOS: Wellington, Enfield fire departments host fire safety event

ENFIELD: A community fire safety event attracted a great turnout on a beautiful Saturday.

Station 42 Wellington and Station 43 Grand Lake (Wellington-Grand Lake and District Firefighters Association) and Enfield Volunteer Fire Department partnered to host the event on March 15.

It was held in the parking lot at the Enfield Tim Hortons.

The four-hour event saw lots of information available.

The firefighters on hand were providing those who came out with fire safety booklets for young and old; there were free smoke alarm replacement batteries available; free hot chocolate from Tim’s Enfield; a carbon monoxide and smoke alarm giveaway; plus, Sparky the fire dog was there.

Attendees also had the opportunity to go up in the Aerial ladder truck from Enfield fire.

For the kids, they got to see Sparky and got in the fire trucks—and some of them were allowed to sound the trucks horns.

It also gave people the opportunity to speak with your local volunteer firefighters who are the ones that help them out when the pager sounds.

The two departments plan to hold another similar event later in the summer.

A man gets geared up to go up in the Enfield Aerial ladder. (Healey photo)

All smiles in the fire truck. (Healey photo)

Sparky gets a fist pump from Polly Isenor at the community fire safety event at the Enfield Tim’s parking lot. (Healey photo)

Station 42/43 Wellington-Grand Lake firefighters were handing out fire safety info to those attending the event. (Healey photo)

A young girl has no fear as she gets hooked up in the safety gear to go up on the Aerial ladder from Enfield fire. (Healey photo)