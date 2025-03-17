FALL RIVER: It was a celebratory atmosphere at the Fall River branch of East Coast Credit Union on March 13.

The branch was celebrating its grand re-opening after renovations to a sleek fresh look aimed at being more customer-oriented and friendly had been complete.

While renovations were on going on for several weeks, the Credit Union and customers were utilizing a trailer adjacent to the branch. The ATM remained operational.

As you walk into the newly made branch, you see a large photo on the wall of a pristine looking lake. A Halifax-area photographer took it.

Another change one will notice is a new lounge area with a TV that has comfortable chairs for you to sit in while you wait for your meeting with one of the staff.

The teller desks have also moved from being on the right-hand side to facing you as you go in and there’s a separate desk where staff can serve customers near the doors.

It is also more inviting and spacious.

The photo of a lake that is on the wall at the Credit Union. (Healey photo)

Yummy chocolate sweets from Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop were a hit with attendees. (Healey photo)

Fellow Fall River businesses, like Merida Law, came down to the celebration to see the new digs. (Healey photo)

Longtime Credit Union customer Barry Dalrymple cuts the ribbon. (Healey photo)

A Credit Union rep helps a customer enter their prize giveaway contest. (Healey photo)

Event attendees speak to Amanda MacDonald of the Credit Union at the Fall River branch’s grand re-opening. (Healey photo)

Barry Dalrymple and another attendee at the celebration speak. (Healey photo)