PHOTOS/VIDEO: N.S. removes tolls from Macdonald, MacKay bridges

DARTMOUTH: After 70 years, motorists no longer have to pay a bridge toll to cross between Dartmouth and Halifax.

The province ended bridge tolls today, March 17, fulfilling a commitment to make crossings more affordable, simpler and smoother for Nova Scotians.

“Paying tolls to use our highways and bridges is now a thing of the past for Nova Scotians,” said Public Works Ministerial Assistant Tim Outhit, on behalf of Minister Fred Tilley.

“Drivers deserve a commute that costs less and an easier way to get to and from work every day.”

Over the weekend, crews removed the toll plaza at the Angus L. Macdonald Bridge.

Work will continue in the evenings and next weekend to complete the transition.

Work to remove the A. Murray MacKay Bridge toll plaza will start on Friday, March 28, and continue on evenings and weekends for about three weeks.

People should drive with caution when crossing the bridges to avoid workers and construction equipment and because lane alignments have changed.

A media event was held on March 17 on the toll booth and tolls removal at the Macdonald Bridge.

The Laker News was there to cover it.

Here is our video story, as sponsored by Joanne Pullin of eXp Realty.

Video shot by Matt Dagley:

MLA Tim Outhit does a throwing motion as he describes what he and others did when younger going through the tolls throwing their quarter hoping to hit the basket. (Dagley Media photo)

Pat interviews the Macpass mascot as they wave a retirement sign to passerbys at the Macdonald Bridge. (Dagley Media photo)

There was cake to celebrate the occasion. (Dagley Media photo)

Quotes:

“As stewards of Halifax’s harbour crossings, we are proud to usher in this new chapter in their history.

“Our mission has always been to provide safe, efficient and reliable transportation, and this marks another significant step forward in that commitment.”

— Tony Wright, CEO, Halifax Harbour Bridges

Quick Facts:

– more than 200,000 Nova Scotians have MACPASS accounts, and balances will be refunded in the coming weeks

Additional Resources:

More information about the toll removal is available at: https://halifaxharbourbridges.ca/news/a-new-chapter-in-hhb-history-tolls-coming-off-halifax-harbour-bridges/

HHB CEO Tony Wright speaks to media. (Dagley Media photo)

The toll booths being removed. (Province of Nova Scotia photo)