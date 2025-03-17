Inaugural AGM set for Cobequid Food Security Network

LOWER SACKVILLE: The community is invited to learn more about the Cobequid Food Security Network at its upcoming Annual General Meeting in Middle Sackville.

Starting in 2022, the Cobequid Food Security Network ( CFSN ) formed a coalition of organizations advocating to eliminate food insecurity, create opportunities for dignified access to nutritious meals and enhance community collaboration.

Since that time, more than 18,000 people have been supported.

On March 27, 2025 the CFSN will hold its inaugural AGM at Sackville Heights Community Center ( 45 Connolly Road, Middle Sackville ). It will start at 7 p.m.

In attendance will be representatives from CFSN member groups and students from Millwood High School in Lower Sackville who will speak about their experience with the Frozen Soup Project, one of the main programs in 2024.

By the Numbers in 2024:

6,054 meals

621 gift cards valued at $13,725

Frozen Soup Project provided 9700 servings plus 1630 through the School Soup Program.