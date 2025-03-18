NASHVILLE, TENN: A singer from Stewiacke is coming home from a music competition in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., a double winner.

Nicholas Langille picked up a air of awards at the North America Country Music Association’s International (NACMAI) 2025 competition.

The musician is bringing home the Traditional Country Horizon Male Entertainer award recipient.

He also earned the Horizon Male Vocalist award.

Langille performed at various showcases throughout the event.

This included getting on a few stages pre-competition with Lower Sackville’s Charlee Backer-Stone and Mack Belfield.

To follow Langille and his music check out his Facebook page at:

https://www.facebook.com/nicholaslangillemusic