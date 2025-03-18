BEAVER BANK: A 40-year-old man has been arrested for an assault in Beaver Bank on March 10.

RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay was providing information to a request from The Laker News on several incidents spotted on HRM Crime Mapping in the communities we cover.

HRM Crime Mapping can be found at this link.

Cpl. Tremblay said that at approximately 9:30 a.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of a disturbance at a home near the 600 block of MacDonald St. in Beaver Bank.

ADVERTISEMENT:

He said RCMP officers learned that a man and a woman, known to one another, were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical.

That’s when the the 40-year-man assaulted the 31-year-old woman.

He said the man then fled the area.



The woman suffered minor injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Cpl. Tremblay said the man was located a short time later and safely arrested.

He was held in custody to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court.

The man has been charged with two counts of Assault and one count of Uttering Threats.



File #25-33458