Police investigate assault between youths; break-and-enter

LOWER SACKVILLE: RCMP investigated a break-and-enter and an assault between two youths in Lower Sackville on March 6 and March 10.

In the break-and-enter, Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said on March 10 at approximately 5 p.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of Break and Enter on Brook St.

The information and evidence gathered by officers indicates that no break-in occurred.

File # 25-33644

Both incidents were spotted on HRM Crime Mapping and thus The Laker News inquired for a bit more details that were allowed to be passed on.

ADVERTISEMENT:

In the report of an assault, Cpl. Tremblay said that on March 6 at approximately 9:30 a.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment received information that an assault occurred between youths, who are known to each other, while they were at school about two weeks prior.

RCMP officers identified the parties believed to have been involved.

At the time, the victim and guardian did not wish to proceed with a criminal investigation.

Cpl. Tremblay said the investigation was closed.

File # 25-31502