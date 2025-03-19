FALL RIVER: A 52-year-old man has been charged with assault following an incident in the communityn of Fall River on March 8.

RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said that on March 8 at approximately 8:30 p.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of assault at a residence on Arnold Rd.

It took place near the 100 block of the street.

He said that RCMP officers learned that a 52-year-old man had assaulted a 56-year-old woman known to him.

The man was safely arrested at the scene.



The victim did not suffer physical injuries.

Cpl. Tremblay said the man involved was later released on conditions.

He will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.

The man will be facing a charge 0f assault as a result of the incident.

File # 25-32822

The incident was part of HRM Crime Mapping.