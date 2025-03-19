From a press release

HALIFAX: In the face of economic uncertainty, Nova Scotia Liberals are proposing a bill to strengthen the province’s economy by ensuring more Nova Scotians have access to good jobs.

Interim Leader Derek Mombourquette will table the Workforce Expansion Act, a bill that will create new opportunities for under-represented groups and help businesses address labour shortages.

“Nova Scotia’s economic success depends on making sure everyone has the opportunity to succeed,” said Mombourquette.

“This bill takes real steps to open more doors, strengthen our workforce, and create a more inclusive and resilient economy.”

Inspired by recommendations from the Halifax Chamber of Commerce, this legislation will create a workforce expansion fund to support industry-led training programs, helping Indigenous People, African Nova Scotians, and persons with disabilities access more job opportunities.

It will also require a review of procurement regulations to ensure large projects include apprentices from under-represented communities and mandate a plan within six months to bring First Nations and African Nova Scotian employment rates to the provincial average by 2035.