WEST HANTS: Unverified #DrugAlert for March 18, 2025:N.S. Health has received reports from community partners of unexpected reactions to crack in the West Hants area in Nova Scotia.

Based on the reactions observed, it is suspected to contain meth. We have also received reports from community partners of unexpected reactions to crack and ice blocks/meth in the West Hants area in Nova Scotia. Based on the reactions observed, it is suspected to contain an opiod or benzo.

Drugs from the unregulated supply (“street” supply) are unpredictable – you don’t know what is in them and you don’t know how strong they are.

Sometimes, stimulants like cocaine are contaminated with an opioid or benzos. What you think is crack is actually meth.

Why Is This Dangerous?

If the stimulant you are using is contaminated with an opioid, you are at high risk of an overdose, which could be fatal.

There are extremely powerful opioids in the drug supply, and taking even a small amount can be fatal (cause death), especially if you do not have tolerance to opioids.

Not all opioids can be detected with fentanyl test strips, so people may not know they are taking them.

Naloxone does NOT work on benzodiazepine, so if a benzo is involved, emergency help is critical. Call 911.

Call the National Overdose Response Service (NORS) 1-888-688-NORS so that they can spot you while you use.

How to Stay Safe: Let someone know, start low, and go slow

Let someone know – Use with someone you trust or call the National Overdose Response Service (NORS) at 1-888-688-NORS. They will stay on the phone with you while you use, so they can get you help if needed.

Start with a very small amount – These drugs are stronger than what people may expect or be used to.

Have naloxone ready – Naloxone can help with opioid overdoses, but it will NOT work on benzodiazepines or tranquilizers. Even if you’re unsure what substance caused an overdose, always give naloxone—it won’t harm the person, but it may help if opioids are involved.

Call 911 immediately for any overdose – Even if naloxone is used, emergency help is still needed.

Check your drugs – Pills that look like real medicine could be fake and contain deadly drugs. Always assume street drugs are risky.

Avoid mixing drugs – Combining opioids, benzodiazepines, and alcohol greatly increases the risk of overdose and death.

Go to an overdose prevention site – If available in your area, these sites provide a safe space with medical staff who can help in case of an emergency.

Where to Get Help:

Overdose Prevention Sites (Supervised places where people can use drugs safely and get help if needed):

• ReFIX Halifax: 2151 Gottingen St. (902-209-9370)

• PeerSix Sydney: 75 Prince St. (902-567-1766)

If someone overdoses:

• Call 911 immediately – Tell them someone is unresponsive.

• Give naloxone if you have it. More than one dose may be needed if high potency opioids are involved. If there are no opioids, naloxone will be ineffective but will not cause harm – give it anyway.

• Stay with them and make sure they can breathe.

• If they stop breathing, perform rescue breaths until help arrives.

If benzodiazepines or tranquilizers are involved, naloxone will NOT work (but will not cause harm if used) —emergency medical care is needed.

Get Free Naloxone Kits: You can get naloxone for free at most pharmacies and harm reduction programs. To learn more, visit: Take Home Naloxone: https://mha.nshealth.ca/en/takehomenaloxoneprogram

Know Your Rights: Under the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act, you cannot be charged for drug possession if you call 911 to help someone overdosing. Do not be afraid to call for help.

Submit a drug alert: If you come across suspicious drugs or someone has a bad reaction, you can report it to NSDrugAlert@nshealth.ca.