SCDA holding kick-off meeting for Community Days

LOWER SACKVILLE: The Sackville Community Development Association (SCDA) is evolving with a new board that is excited about the future possibilities of our beloved communities.

The organization recognizes and appreciate the past and present contributions from volunteers that have made their most known event, Patriot Days an annual celebration.

A Kick Off meeting for Community Days is being planned and they invite community members and organizations to participate.

The Sackville Community Days Kick-off planning meeting will be held March 26 at the Sackville Lions Club beginning at 7 p.m. It is located at 101 Old Beaver Bank Road (Door #3 entrance).

The SCDA looks forward to a recognition project in the community for Gordon Morgan, their founding President and the vision of improving life in the community.

The new board’s vision is to welcome and encourage residents of Sackville’s broader communities, the ones that travel, shop, school, provide and receive services and enjoy our beautiful public spaces, to join in the celebration.

Sackville Community Canada Days, Journees communautaire de Sackville, presented by the Sackville Community Development Association will celebrate the larger ‘Lake District’ community.

Lower, Middle, Upper Sackville, Lucasville, Beaver Bank, Windsor Junction and Fall River, will all be brought together for our day of Mawitamk Na’kwekl, Come Together Day, where everyone will all gather and celebrate our Diversity and Canadian heritage during one of Sackville’s most anticipated summer events.

Acknowledging the efforts of non-profits and organizations like Springfield Lake Recreation Centre, Fultz House, Sackville Community Band, Lake District Recreation Association, The Sackville Kinsmen, Acadia Hall, The Sackville Lions, The Royal Canadian Legion, Sackville Business Association, Sackawa Canoe Club and many others.

The SCDA is looking to have volunteers for their event planning committees and people that can help on the day of events and other Non-profits that are planning community events and would like to be included in our Sackville Community Days events advertising.

They are also seeking businesses wanting to partner with sponsorship opportunities

The SCDA is looking forward to bringing back all the events you know and love, like the first lake fireworks and concerts, the flag raising, and of course the teddy bear picnic. They also have some exciting new events we can all look forward to!

If you would like to participate in hosting an event please reach out to the SCDA on their socials or email sackvillecommunity@gmail.com