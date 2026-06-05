Nova Scotia records impressive year-over-year success in physician recruitment

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia welcomed 278 new doctors in the last fiscal year, an impressive 10 per cent bump over the year before.

When accounting for physician starts and departures, the province saw a remarkable net gain this past year of 199 new doctors. That’s a dozen more new starts than the previous year.

“Year over year, more doctors than ever are choosing Nova Scotia, a clear sign that our efforts to showcase Nova Scotia as an attractive place to live, work and raise a family are working,” said Premier Tim Houston.

“Recruiting more doctors results in more Nova Scotians being attached to a primary care provider, more healthcare appointment opportunities, and faster access to specialists.

“This is how we are delivering better care, faster.”

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Of the 278 new doctors, 111 are family doctors – representing a nearly 25 per cent increase over last year – and 167 are specialists, including 12 who started work at the IWK Health Centre.

Of those recruited, 40 per cent were internationally trained physicians, coming from multiple locations, notably the United Kingdom and United States.

Physician recruitment from the United States rose significantly over the past year – from 12 American physicians recruited in 2024-25 to 33 in 2025-26.

Dalhousie Medical School continues to be a key focus of recruitment.

Family Medicine:

A total of 79 family medicine residents graduated between April 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026. Of these:

More than half (52 per cent) were retained in the province – with 41 finishing family medicine residents securing positions or actively progressing toward local practice in Nova Scotia 37 per cent (29 residents) have started positions in Nova Scotia 15 per cent (12 residents) are doing locums in Nova Scotia



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Other Specialties:

A total of 108 other specialty residents graduated between April 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026. Of these:

Thirty-nine per cent (42 finishing specialty residents) were retained in the province – securing positions or actively progressing toward local practice in Nova Scotia Thirty-seven per cent (40 residents) have started positions in Nova Scotia Two per cent (two residents) have started locums in Nova Scotia



“We’re extremely proud of the advancements we’ve seen in the past year and the opportunities they present for improved access to care for Nova Scotians,” said Dr. Nicole Boutilier, Executive Vice President, Medicine and Clinical Operations, Nova Scotia Health.

“This growth reflects the tireless efforts of our team, the passion of our communities and the exceptional power of partnership.”

Nova Scotia Health’s physician recruitment efforts are powered by partnership, including the Department of Health and Wellness, Office of Healthcare Professionals Recruitment, the Physician Assessment Centre of Excellence (PACE), College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia, Doctors Nova Scotia, Maritime Resident Doctors, Dalhousie University, Cape Breton University, IWK Health and community partners.

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Eight doctors assessed through PACE in 2025-26 have begun practising in communities across the province. Launched in February 2025, PACE supports the assessment and integration of internationally-trained physicians who would not have otherwise had a path to practise medicine in the province.

In 2025-26, the province welcomed the first cohort of 30 future doctors at the new Cape Breton Medical Campus. These students from Nova Scotia communities have entered return-of-service agreements to practise family medicine in rural areas of the province after they graduate.

The province’s second medical school campus will ensure more doctors are trained in Nova Scotia every year.

Nova Scotia’s recruitment success in family medicine has also contributed to the continued decrease of Nova Scotians on the Need a Family Practice Registry.

Disclaimer:

Values reflect the most recent data available at the time of reporting. Net gain is defined as the difference between starts and departures. Departures due to changes in scope of practice or relocation within Nova Scotia are excluded. IWK data are included where applicable