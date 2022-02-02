Police arrest Hammonds Plains man for damage to gas station

HAMMONDS PLAINS: A 35-year-old Hammonds Plains man has been arrested following damage being caused at a gas station on Jan. 18.

In a release, Halifax District RCMP say that at 6:02 p.m., an off-duty RCMP officer observed an SUV driving erratically and running into a gas pump at a gas station on Hammonds Plains Rd.

The officer called 911 and then approached the vehicle while it was stopped and identified himself as a police officer to the driver, a 35-year-old man from Hammonds Plains.

During his interaction with police, the man displayed signs of impairment.

The man was placed under arrest, however he got back into his vehicle and fled the scene before additional RCMP members arrived.

Police conducted patrols in the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.

On January 25, the man turned himself in to police and was arrested without incident.

He was later released on conditions and will appear in Halifax Provincial Court on March 22, 2022.

Police say the man is facing charges of Impaired Operation of a Conveyance, Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance and Obstructing a Peace Officer.

File # 22-7236