Minister unaware of speeding concerns on Hwy. 2

FALL RIVER: The Minister of Public Works hasn’t heard of calls to lower the speed limit along Hwy 2 between Fletchers Lake to the Enfield Irving Big Stop.

In an interview following the announcement of the provinces five-year plan, Kim Masland was asked by The Laker News if there was any consideration to lowering the speed limits along this stretch of the road.

Residents in the Fletchers Lake area have sent emails and phone calls to previous MLA Bill Horne and now MLA Brian Wong along with HRM Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon.

The residents have raised issue with how fast cars go and that the speed is 70 kilometres per hour most of the way from Holland Rd right up to Enfield Big Stop with a couple of spots where its 80 km/h.

Masland said she wasn’t familiar with concerns from that area.

“If there was a formal request we would bring in our traffic folks and they would do a study,” she said.

Our video from the zoom press conference. The speeding was the second question asked. Video edited by Dagley Media.

“I’m not aware of it right now, but that’s not to say department staff are not looking at that within our traffic division.”

Peter Hackett, the deputy minister, said it sounded like something the local district would be involved in so he would have to check with them for any information.