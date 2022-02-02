East Hants Most Wanted: Police seek Lantz woman on charges

LANTZ: East Hants District RCMP have an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Kristen Louise McMaster, 26, of Lantz.

McMaster is charged with:

· CC 320.14(1)(A) OPERATION WHILE IMPAIRED

· CC 320.14(1)(B) OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE WHILE BLOOD ALCOHOL LEVEL OVER THE LEGAL LIMIT

These offenses stem from an incident in the summer of 2021.

Police requesting assistance from the public in locating Kristen Mcmaster.

Anyone who sees Kristen Mcmaster is asked to refrain from approaching her and to call police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.