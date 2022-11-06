EAST HANTS/HALIFAX: Four people have been arrested in relation to multiple theft investigations in Enfield, Mount Uniacke, HRM, and Indian Brook.

In a release, Const. John MacLeod with Halifax Regional Police said the four were arrested after searches were conducted at four locations in Halifax and Hants Counties.

On Nov. 2, investigators with the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division, along with members from East Hants RCMP; RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit; and Integrated Provincial Proceeds of Crime Unit conducted searches at residences in Halifax, Mount Uniacke, Enfield and Indian Brook.

Const MacLeod said investigators seized five vehicles, a tractor, construction equipment, building supplies, electronic equipment, illegal tobacco and a quantity of hashish and prescription pills.

He said three men and a woman were arrested without incident at the various locations.

All four accused were charged with possession of property obtained by crime and are scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date.

The investigations are ongoing and further charges are anticipated.

File# 22-120481 and 2022-1377478