Armed robbery in Lower Sackville under investigation

LOWER SACKVILLE: Halifax District RCMP is investigating an armed robbery that took place at a Lower Sackville gas station.

Allison Gerrard, Senior Communications with N.S. RCMP, said in a release that on Saturday (Nov. 5) at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a panic alarm from the Shell gas station located at 381 Sackville Drive. Upon arrival at the scene, they learned an armed robbery had just occurred.

A slim male wearing blue jeans, a black hooded jacket and a mask with whiskers printed on it, had entered the gas station.

“After displaying a firearm, he was given a quantity of cigarettes before he fled on foot,” said Gerrard.

No one was injured during the incident.

RCMP officers set up containment of the area and Police Dog Services attended the scene. However, the suspect wasn’t found.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #: 2022-136294