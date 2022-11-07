Light up the Holidays event returns

FALL RIVER: The Fall River and Area Business Association (FRABA) has announced the return of its “Light up the Holidays” house tours and contest.

The association is looking for 12-24 homes to enter the contest by decorating the outside of your home extra special.

“Over the last couple of years, the contest has helped lift spirits during the holidays and you inspire others to do the same,” said a release from FRABA.

From December 1-18, FRABA will be sharing tour maps, showcasing your hard work on their social media, and their panel of judges will be visiting each home.

The contest is open to Fall River and Area residents and you do not have to be a FRABA member.

“We are pulling together a panel of judges who will be out visiting the contestants during the tour dates and will announce the winner on our social media Tuesday, December 20 at 4 p.m.,” the release added.

There will be a Grand Prize winner and also prizes for everyone who enters their home into their contest.

To enter your home, simply fill out this: https://form.jotform.com/201007769576259

All entries must be submitted by Monday, November 28, 2022.

If you don’t want to enter, but want to enjoy the fun check back on December 1 for our Tour Map so your family can drive around and view the contestants yourself.

Also you can visit FRABA on Facebook and Instagram during December to see each entry.

FOR CONTEST RULES & FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: https://www.fallriverbusiness.ca/holidaycontest?utm_campaign=ccac95cb-2776-44bd-b4b0-12ed91ec656a&utm_source=so&utm_medium=mail&cid=2ae7575d-00f9-4100-a210-57f265f70dfe