Lancaster excited about joining CBU Capers women’s soccer team

FALL RIVER: Ellie Lancaster doesn’t want to be just a rookie with the Cape Breton University Capers women’s soccer team when she hits the pitch with them next year—she wants to be an immediate contributor.

Lancaster, 17, was announced recently by the Capers, the AUS 2022 women’s soccer champions, as committing to the team beginning in September 2023. It was announced on the Capers Instagram page.

The Lockview High student—who will suit up for her senior year as a Dragon on the girls basketball team—said she is counting down the days. It wouldn’t be a problem if she blinked, and Sept. 2023 was here.

“It’s all I can think about,” said Lancaster in an interview Nov. 7. “Having the incredible opportunity to play AUS soccer for such a good, talented team is exciting, and makes me very happy.”

Ellie Lancaster and a team N.S. Teammate celebrate the team’s bronze medal win. (Len Wagg/Communications N.S. Photo)

She said the atmosphere and culture of the team and CBU is what drew her to it.

“I felt so welcomed coming into this program,” she said. “Ness Timmons (head coach) has created such an amazing culture. I cannot wait to contribute and be part of the team’s future success.”

Lancaster, who backstopped N.S. to bronze at the Canada Games this past summer, said her friends were thrilled for her.

“As long as I was going somewhere where I could excel in school and soccer, and be happy doing it, they were happy for me,” said Lancaster.

Lancaster, who’s sister Grace hits the basketball court with the UPEI women’s team, felt it was important to have a coach that shows you they want you to be apart of their school and program.

“Having that positive relationship with them from the get-go is such a key influence,” explained Lancaster. “I had that with Ness immediately.

“He is such a genuine person and great coach, and the entire CBU coaching staff went above and beyond to make me feel valued and welcomed.”

How is she going to get herself ready to hit the field ready to contribute next September? Plenty of play time and working hard on her game over the winter and summer months.

“My goal is to get stronger in all aspects of my game so that I am ready when I am called upon,” she said with enthusiasm and confidence. “I want to contribute immediately so will work day in and out in order to be prepared to do that.”

Lancaster, who will be studying for a Bachelor of Arts majoring in political sciences with minor in legal studies, said deciding on a university to attend was a long process.

“I’m thrilled to finally be here and can’t wait to start my university career as a Caper,” she said.