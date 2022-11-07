WELLINGTON: A women’s basketball player from the Wellington area helped key her Mount Saint Vincent University Mystics women’s basketball team to a convincing win on Nov. 5.

Emma Foye, one of two Lockview High alum on the Mystics, scored six points in 15 minutes of playing time, while collecting four rebounds in the team’s 97-37 win over University of Kings College in ACAA game action.

The win improved the Mystics record to 2-0 in the young season.

East Hants’s Gwen Ettinger-O’Leary played 14 minutes on the court, collecting four rebounds, two assists, and one steal. She had no points.

Ashleigh Marshall of Fall River was on the court for 15 minutes of playing time relieving the main starters, contributing three assists, and picking up one rebound.

The Mystics were led offensively by Katherine Khorovets with 22 points; Emily Holt with 19 points; and Alisha McNeil with 10 points.

Mount Saint Vincent head to N.B. this weekend for games Nov. 12 and 13 against UNBSJ and STU.